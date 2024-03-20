Marotta Controls Named a Top Workplace U.S.A. for 2024

MONTVILLE, N.J., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading aerospace and defense supplier, has been named one of New Jersey’s Top Workplaces for the third year running and a Top Workplace USA for 2024. The company is a longtime partner to legacy and new space innovators and has seen record growth, doubling its workforce over the past three years.



“Marotta Controls' success has always been fueled by its people – talented and dedicated employees who wholeheartedly believe in our mission and go the extra mile for our customers,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “Patriotism and camaraderie have been inherent to our business since Day One and form the foundation of our company culture. Our performance in the Top Workplaces competitions reflects the positive relationship we have with our employees, where we value and act on their feedback to continually enhance our business and corporate culture.”

The annual Top Workplaces regional award recognizes worthy organizations across 60 markets. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 4,300 organizations participated in this year’s Top Workplaces USA survey; winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage.

At the time of the survey, Marotta’s employee base included approximately 673 individuals. Seventy-nine percent responded, sharing significant improvements in several areas over last year: specifically, that they feel like they are part of something meaningful. Marotta Controls saw higher marks for interdepartmental cooperation and genuine appreciation from the company as well. Respondents also recognized their employer as excelling in several critical areas that shape company culture and job satisfaction, citing loyalty and likelihood to stay with the company, fair compensation, and an inclination to recommend working at Marotta to others. Results were calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Marotta Controls is one of 95 Manufacturing organizations evaluated nationwide and ranked in the top 36 percent in that category, demonstrating year over year improvement in its overall employee survey results since 2022.

The complete list and ranking of the Top Workplaces USA can be found here.

