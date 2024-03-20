Pulsar Helium Inc to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference March 21st

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV: PLSR | OTC: PSRHF), based in White Rock, BC, Canada, and focused on the exploration and development of new 'Primary Helium' occurrences, today announced that Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO and Director of Pulsar Helium Inc, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 21, 2024.



DATE: March 21st, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/48qD7fy

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Recent Company Highlights

Helium gas encountered at Jetstream #1 appraisal well in USA.

Helium contents of up to 13.8% identified – a minimum source estimate.

Possibly the world’s highest registered helium occurrence.

About Pulsar Helium

Welcome to the forefront of a new commodity rush. Pulsar Helium Inc (Pulsar) specialises in the exploration and identification of new 'Primary Helium' occurrences, where helium is the primary economic driver, not hydrocarbons. Helium gas is listed as a critical raw material in both Canada and the EU, and is widely used throughout the medical-tech, consumer-tech, aerospace and automotive industries and is essential for the technology of today and in the future.

Pulsar is the first mover in two localities, the Topaz project in Minnesota USA and the Tunu project in Greenland. Topaz is Pulsar’s flagship, having been drilled and flowed a remarkable helium concentration of up to 13.8%, the highest drilled concentration in the world. To put this into perspective, helium occurrences with more than 0.3% helium content are considered potentially economically viable. Pulsar aims to realise Topaz’s potential as a top priority, while advancing Tunu which is at an earlier stage, but primary helium has been identified.

The price of helium has skyrocketed to in excess of 100x the value of natural gas, brought about by a global shortage that has persisted for a decade. The helium shortage puts key, lifesaving medical services at risk as it is essential for MRI scanners, breathing gases, thermal burn treatment, electronic surgical instrumentation, medical R&D and more. Helium is also crucial for the fabrication of semiconductors and fibre-optic cables, it is therefore essential for the technology that we enjoy today.

Senior Pulsar personnel have a decade’s helium exploration experience and focus on identifying new occurrences that have the required scale to alleviate the shortage. Pulsar is increasingly recognised as a world leading Primary Helium exploration company committed to ensuring the world’s critical technologies can continue to operate and evolve.

