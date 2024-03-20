Energage and USA Today Names NFM Lending a Top Workplace USA 2024

Linthicum, MD, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, March 20, 2023 - NFM Lending and its family of lenders have announced that they have earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying over 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by Energage and USA Today, reflecting our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive culture,” said Stephanie L. Herring, Chief Human Resources Officer at NFM. “This achievement inspires us to continue prioritizing employee satisfaction and well-being as we strive for excellence."

"This achievement would not have been possible without our incredible employees' dedication and hard work," said Bob Tyson, NFM President and Chief Operating Officer. "I want to thank them for their commitment to making the NFM Family of Lenders a truly great place to work."

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Workplace’ by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post; ‘Great Place to Work’ by Great Place to Work, ‘Best Mortgage Companies to Work For’ by National Mortgage News, and ‘50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit https://nfmlending.com/, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

