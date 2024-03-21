20/2024・Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 20 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 March 2024

Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million). Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total, last announcement 126,247 117.33 14,813,066 18 March 2024 600 118.81 71,286 19 March 2024 700 119.68 83,776 20 March 2024 270 117.71 31,782 Accumulated 127,817 117.35 14,999,910



Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 127,817 at a total amount of DKK 14,999,910. As of 2 January 2024, 6,712 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to fulfill Trifork’s obligations under its employee share program and allocated to employees. As of 1 March 2024, 17,048 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to fulfill Trifork’s obligations under its employee share program and allocated to Executive Management.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 336,554 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,408,345.

This concludes the share buyback program.

Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

