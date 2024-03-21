NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Investor Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following April 2024 investor conferences.



LD Micro Invitational XIV

Dates: April 8-9, 2024

Location: Sofitel New York

Presentation Day and Time: April 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Track 4 - Montmartre

Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Dates: April 16-17, 2024

Location: The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida

Panel Day and Time: Tuesday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Panel: The Cost of Capital and Timing Strategies, moderated by Anthony Coniglio, CEO, Newlake Capital

Panel Location: Stage 2

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your representatives at LD Micro, Benzinga, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947