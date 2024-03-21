MEDIA ADVISORY: Register for the Second Annual Freedom of Mobility Forum Live Digital Debate on April 3

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2024 – The second annual Freedom of Mobility Forum, conceived by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, will host an open digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the critical question:

“How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?”

What to Know:

Online research company YouGov will unveil results of an exclusive survey that aims to measure the appetite for change in mobility habits with respondents across five countries.

that aims to measure the appetite for change in mobility habits with respondents across five countries. Viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions.

throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions. Students from three leading universities - Brandeis University (United States), HEC Paris (France), and ENSA Kénitra (Morocco) – will challenge the debaters.





To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/register. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org

