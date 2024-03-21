New Watts Bar Lake Jellystone Park to be Among Tennessee’s Largest Family Camp-Resorts

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment franchise, is expanding near Knoxville, Tennessee, with an all new location on beautiful Watts Bar Lake in Loudon.



Scheduled to open this summer, the new Camp-Resort location will feature two pools, a large splash pad with two water slides and an outdoor movie theater. Families will enjoy interacting with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. Wagon rides, laser tag, gem mining, arts and crafts, and themed weekends are among the many fun activities that will keep kids entertained from sun-up to s’mores.

In addition to being only 40 minutes from downtown Knoxville, the new resort is within a few hours’ drive of Chattanooga, Nashville, and Atlanta. It also is less than 90 minutes from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Watts Bar Lake Jellystone Park is situated on 74 hilly, heavily wooded acres. With 263 sites, it will be one of the largest family focused camping, glamping and RV resorts in Tennessee. RVers will appreciate a variety of sites, including luxury pull-through pads. Completely equipped glamping cabins overlook the lake and will offer all the comforts of home, including hotel-style furnishings, air conditioning, linens, full bathrooms and kitchens.

“Families can look forward to a vacation experience like no other in the area,” said Troy Sheppard, chief operating officer for Great Escapes RV Resorts, which is building the resort and will operate it. Great Escapes owns and operates eight other Jellystone Park locations. “The Watts Bar Lake Jellystone Park, with its expansive lake views, is absolutely stunning and will offer families everything they need to create lifelong memories.”

The year-round resort also will include a dog park, golf cart rentals, a retail store, a café, an activities center, a special events room for parties and private family gatherings, bathhouses and laundry facilities.

A jumping pillow and playground as well as gaga ball, pickleball, sand volleyball and basketball courts, will be added in a future phase.

“The Watts Bar Lake Jellystone Park location will absolutely amaze guests,” said Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone, which franchises the brand. “The park’s scenery is spectacular, and the cabins, RV sites, pools, splashground and other attractions will thrill both kids and parents alike.”

Reservations for summer stays will open soon. Updates on the opening date will be posted to the location’s website at https://www.wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

