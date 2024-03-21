Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to Launch Sippin’ & Flippin’ Giveaway, Winner to Receive All-Expenses Paid Trip to a Concert of Their Choice

MILTON, Del., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-proclaimed “beer geeks with a music problem,” Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announces Sippin’ & Flippin’, a nationwide giveaway offering music-lovers the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to a concert of their choosing … tickets, airfare, lodging, you name it! Throughout the month of April, in select independently owned record stores from coast-to-coast, Dogfish Head will hide commemorative, metallic-gold records among the shops’ stacks of vinyl. Lucky folks that stumble upon a golden record will not only win a swag bag full of goodies, but they will be entered for the chance to win the contest’s grand-prize trip.

Hosted in partnership with Record Store Day, an organization celebrating the unique culture of independently owned record stores, Sippin’ & Flippin’ will begin April 1, and run through April 30, with the grand-prize winner being notified shortly after. Full list of rules and regulations available at www.dogfish.com/content/dogfish-head-sippin-and-flippin-concert-sweepstakes.

“A full-on concert experience is about much more than just the music itself; it’s about everything – from the concert merch and pre-show beers with friends to the encore performance and after party,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “With Sippin’ & Flippin’, we not only want to provide someone with the ultimate concert experience, but also encourage folks to visit and support their local, independently owned record stores … maybe they will stumble upon one of our golden records in the stacks or maybe, some other musical treasure! As the Official Beer of Record Store Day, we are major vinyl fanatics at Dogfish Head, so Sippin’ & Flippin’ is just one of many ways we’ll be showing our love for Record Store Day and its mission in April and beyond.”

To celebrate this year’s Record Store Day holiday, slated for Saturday, April 20, Dogfish Head and Record Store Day will drop a new live vinyl album featuring Lenny Kaye – musician, writer, producer and guitarist for the Patti Smith Group – alongside a medley of other rock-and-roll legends.

The record, titled “Lenny Kaye & Friends – Live at the Cat’s Cradle – A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Nuggets,” was recorded live at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, on November 12, 2023, to pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the celebrated “Nuggets” series, a collection of psychedelic garage rock songs from the mid to late 60s, first curated by Kaye in 1972-1973. “Lenny Kaye & Friends – Live at the Cat’s Cradle – A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Nuggets” will be available at independently owned record stores nationwide, beginning on Record Store Day.

But that’s not all! Throughout the month of April, Dogfish Head and Record Store Day will also present a series of concerts and events, including:

For more about Dogfish Head and its many music-centric celebrations, please visit www.dogfish.com. To learn about Record Store Day, check out www.recordstoreday.com.

