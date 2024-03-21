FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

| Source: FT Portfolios Canada Co. FT Portfolios Canada Co.

TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, QCLN, FHG/FHG.F, FHH/FHH.F, FHQ/FHQ.F FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK

Cboe CA: FJFB

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending March 31, 2024.

The cash distributions are payable on April 5, 2024 to Unitholders of record on March 28, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of March 27, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)FUD$0.0500
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETFQCLN$0.0100
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.1050
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETFCIBR$0.0600
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0500
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)FDL$0.2000
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETFFST$0.1600
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETFBLCK$0.0900
First Trust International Capital Strength ETFFINT$0.0200
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFJFB$0.0450
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETFFHH$0.0300
FHH.F$0.0200
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETFFHQ$0.0200
FHQ.F$0.0100
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETFFHG$0.0350
FHG.F$0.0250


About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $219 billion as of February 29, 2024 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552