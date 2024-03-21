Associa Cares Partners with Legum & Norman in Response to Virginia House Explosion

DALLAS, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For More Information, Contact:

Danika Knoop

Sr. Director of Development and Operations

Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

214.272.4095 / Office

dknoop@associaonline.com

DALLAS, Texas — March 21, 2024 — Associa Cares , the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, today announced its donation to help meet the needs of families impacted by a recent house explosion that shook a community in Sterling, VA. on February 16, 2024. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa®, the industry’s largest community management company.

The tragic incident resulted in a total of 13 individuals injured, including 11 brave firefighters, and sadly claimed the life of one firefighter who valiantly responded to the emergency. In the wake of this harrowing event, Legum & Norman, An Associa® Company, sprang into action, playing a pivotal role in the response efforts.

Collaborating closely with management at The Cascades, Legum & Norman swiftly identified and facilitated individual applications to Associa Cares from surrounding residents whose homes were destroyed. Additionally, they identified the Loudoun First Responders Foundation as the primary donation recipient to provide assistance to the injured and the family of the fallen firefighter, Trevor Brown.

"Legum & Norman is proud to support the Loudoun First Responders Foundation and the Trevor Brown family during this difficult time, through our work with Associa Cares," stated Marc McCoy, CMCA, President of Legum & Norman. "Our mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families facing challenges, and this donation underscores our commitment to serving communities and providing essential support where it's needed most."

While investigations into the cause of the explosion continue, authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the incident is deemed an isolated one.

Individuals affected by natural or man-made disasters, including the Sterling house explosion, are encouraged to seek financial assistance by submitting an application at https://www.associacares.org/request-assistance/. Furthermore, for those looking to contribute to ongoing relief efforts, donations can be made directly to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

-MORE-

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa