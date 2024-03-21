21 March 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP).
The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.
|Name
|Number of PSP Shares Forfeited
|Number of PSP Shares Vesting
|Total number of Shares Sold for Tax
|Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
|Andrew Golding
|4,656
|57,931
|27,324
|30,607
|April Talintyre
|3,168
|39,408
|18,587
|20,821
|Jens Bech
|1,800
|22,400
|10,565
|11,835
|Jason Elphick
|1,415
|17,605
|8,304
|9,301
|Peter Hindle
|840
|10,449
|4,929
|5,520
|Hasan Kazmi
|1,514
|18,841
|8,887
|9,954
|Clive Kornitzer
|1,931
|24,023
|11,331
|12,692
|Lisa Odendaal
|1,237
|15,390
|7,259
|8,131
|Richard Wilson
|1,242
|15,449
|7,287
|8,162
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|57,931
|(2) £3.78149
|27,324
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|39,408
|(2) £3.78149
|18,587
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|22,400
|(2) £3.78149
|10,565
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 22,400
(2) 10,565
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|17,605
|(2) £3.78149
|8,304
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Peter Hindle
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|10,449
|(2) £3.78149
|4,929
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 10,449
(2) 4,929
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|18,841
|(2) £3.78149
|8,887
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 18,841
(2) 8,887
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|24,023
|(2) £3.78149
|11,331
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|15,390
|(2) £3.78149
|7,259
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 15,390
(2) 7,259
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|(1) Nil
|15,449
|(2) £3.78149
|7,287
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
(1) 15,449
(2) 7,287
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|20 March 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.