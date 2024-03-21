Utah Business Magazine Recognizes Sterling Nielsen as One of Utah’s 2024 Top CEOs

SANDY, Utah, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an award ceremony earlier today, Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union, was recognized by Utah Business Magazine as one of Utah’s 2024 CEOs of the Year. This recognition celebrates Nielsen’s outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence within the financial sector.



Nielsen’s tenure as CEO at Mountain America is distinguished by his unique approach, blending values-based growth, innovative risk-taking, and conservative financial management. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, his contributions enabled Mountain America to grow to nearly $20 billion in assets now ranking among the top 10 largest credit unions in the nation.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Working with Sterling Nielsen has been an incredible journey," says Scott Burt, Mountain America Credit Union board chair. "His focus on our members, nurturing talent, and community involvement has shaped Mountain America’s culture. Sterling’s leadership has made a remarkable difference in our commitment to serving our members and communities.”

Mountain America’s impressive net promoter score (NPS) of 84 underscores Nielsen’s success in improving member service. A net promoter score is a customer loyalty metric that captures how likely someone is to recommend a business.

Despite its nearly 90-year history, Mountain America was recognized as a FAST 50 company by Utah Business Magazine for the last two years and honored with the Glassdoor Best Companies to Work For award in 2022.

