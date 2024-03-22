Director/ PDMR shareholding

22 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 21 March 2024 at a price of £3.8613 per Share being the average of the three Dealing Days post the 2023 preliminary results. This is in line with our normal approach to determining the grant level.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired Executive Directors DSBP PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 56,199 261,142



317,341 April Talintyre 33,581 N.A.* 33,581 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 19,382 91,531 110,913 Jason Elphick 17,267 84,026 101,293 Jon Hall 19,597 95,363 114,960 Peter Hindle 12,951 63,020 75,971 Victoria Hyde 20,859 98,506 119,365 Hasan Kazmi 19,921 96,126 116,047 Clive Kornitzer 21,446 104,362 125,808 Lisa Odendaal 14,098 65,658 79,756 Richard Wilson 15,092 72,823 87,915

* A PSP award has not been granted to April Talintyre who will be retiring from the Company on 9 May 2024

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards



Price Volume Total £3.8613 317,341 £1,225,348.80 Aggregated £3.8613 317,341 £1,225,348.80

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Finance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards



Price Volume Total £3.8613 33,581 £129,666.32 Aggregated £3.8613 33,581 £129,666.32

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 110,913



£428,268.37



Aggregated £3.8613 110,913



£428,268.37





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 101,293



£391,122.66



Aggregated £3.8613 101,293



£391,122.66





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 114,960



£443,895.05



Aggregated £3.8613 114,960



£443,895.05





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 75,971



£293,346.82



Aggregated £3.8613 75,971



£293,346.82





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Deputy Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 119,365



£460,904.07







Aggregated £3.8613 119,365



£460,904.107





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 116,047



£448,092.28



Aggregated £3.8613 116,047



£448,092.28





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 125,808



£485,782.43



Aggregated £3.8613 125,808



£485,782.43





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards







Price Volume Total £3.8613 79,756



£307,961.84







Aggregated £3.8613 79,756



£307,961.84









1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 March 2024 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards











Price Volume Total £3.8613 87,915



£339,466.19 Aggregated £3.8613 87,915



£339,466.19

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.