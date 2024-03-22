ParaZero Announces 2023 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone technologies for commercial drones, defense drones, and urban air mobility aircraft, reported today its financial results for year ended December 31, 2023.



Key Highlights of ParaZero’s Achievements in 2023 & Recent Highlights:

ParaZero announced a new development agreement with Colombia-based drone OEM, Black Square, an industrial drone producer leader in the region that focuses on enterprise drone platforms.

ParaZero announced the formation of a working partnership with KULR Technology Group, Inc., a global leader in sustainable energy management, to leverage its business network within the defense industry for applying KULR's vibration reduction technology on helicopter and rotorcraft fleets.

ParaZero facilitated one of its customers in obtaining the first-ever light uncrewed aircraft system operator certificate (LUC) in Denmark. The LUC is an organizational approval certificate granted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) that allows for cross-border operations throughout the European Union without additional approvals required.

The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Agency authorized drones to operate over populated area and near people when using ParaZero’s safety systems, the first such authorization of its kind in Australia.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (issued a precedent-setting approval for the first drone flights over densely populated areas for drones equipped with ParaZero SafeAir ASTM-certified parachute recovery systems.

ParaZero announced that it completed a drone safety project with a Fortune 500 leading automotive manufacturer.

ParaZero announced that it expanded its collaboration with Vayu Aerospace Corporation, a US-based drone original equipment manufacturer, where ParaZero will customize its SafeAir system to be integrated at the design stage of Vayu’s G-1MKII VTOL aircraft and jointly participate in performance-based regulatory compliance testing and validation.

ParaZero closed its IPO on July 31, 2023, issuing 1,950,000 ordinary shares. Gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $7.8 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

ParaZero closed a private placement on October 30, 2023, issuing an aggregate of 1,136,364 ordinary shares, 3,500,000 pre-funded warrants, 4,636,364 series A warrants and 140,373 series B warrants. Gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $5.1 million prior to deducting placement agent expenses and other offering expenses.



ParaZero's CEO, Boaz Shetzer, stated, "2023 was a crucial year for ParaZero, as we continued to push the boundaries of innovation in drone safety. We believe that our strategic partnerships, coupled with significant regulatory approvals, position us strongly for continued growth and leadership in the drone safety industry. We remain committed to our mission of enhancing the safety and operational capabilities of drones and eVTOLs worldwide, ensuring safer skies for tomorrow."

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Sales increased by $60,390, or 10.8% to $620,508 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $560,118 for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was mainly attributed to that fact, that the company shifted towards sales to OEMs integrations that contributed to a higher volume of sales rather than to the aftermarket segment. This shift is accompanied with recuring revenues.

Cost of sales increased by $139,045, or 41.2%, to $476,610 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $337,565 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in and the volume of sales during the year ended December 31, 2023 and an inventory write off increase of approximately $21,000 and partly due to the increase in sales.

Research and development expenses decreased by $3,527, or 0.6%, to $636,801 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $640,328 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses mainly consist of labor and subcontractors’ cost.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $223,176, or 84.3%, to $487,904 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $264,728 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase resulted mainly from labor and more subcontractors’ costs of $131,000 accompanied an increase in by travel and conferences participation costs of $28,000.

General and administrative expenses increased by $706,161, or 92.1%, to $1,472,872 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $766,711 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase resulted mainly from expansion in labor and professional services rendered after the IPO and costs associated with becoming a public company, including an increase in D&O insurance and certain filing services.

Other finance income, net was $210,675 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to finance income, net of $202,958 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Other finance income, net, primarily includes income from interest on deposits and exchange rate differences.

Net loss and comprehensive loss increased by $2,118,341, or 128.1%, to $3,771,379 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $1,653,038 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was the result of increase with non-cash items such as changes in fair value of convertible note, changes in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, along with increase in operating expenses, as described above.

The loss per share in 2023, was $0.77 compared to net loss per share of $0.49 in 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents was $7,428,405 and the company’s total shareholders' equity was $6,105,058.



About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial and defense unmanned systems, drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations in advanced use cases, including flight over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

Forward-Looking Statements

ParaZero Technologies Ltd.



BALANCE SHEET



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 7,428,405 89,806 Trade receivables 22,376 184,064 Other current assets 651,560 179,541 Deferred prospective initial public offering costs - 291,133 Inventories 264,468 304,823 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,366,809 1,049,367 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Operating lease right-of-use asset 8,127 56,893 Property and equipment, net 49,981 41,311 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 58,108 98,204 TOTAL ASSETS 8,424,917 1,147,571





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (audited) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 56,682 47,260 Operating lease liabilities 7,543 45,097 Other current liabilities 690,861 774,647 Convertible notes - 1,514,928 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 755,086 2,381,932 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Derivative warrant liabilities 1,564,773 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion — 7,775 Loan from a related party 399,794 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,564,773 407,569 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT): Ordinary shares, NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized 25,000,000 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding 10,073,956 and 3,597,442 shares as of December 31, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022, respectively 56,227 21,456 Additional paid-in capital 24,471,888 12,988,292 Accumulated losses (18,423,057 ) (14,651,678 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 6,105,058 (1,641,930 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 8,424,917 1,147,571





STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 (audited) Sales 620,508 560,118 724,391 Cost of Sales 476,610 337,565 464,715 Gross profit 143,898 222,553 259,676 Research and development expenses 636,801 640,328 603,702 Selling and marketing expenses 487,904 264,728 168,700 General and administrative expenses 1,472,872 766,711 474,703 Prospective initial public offering expenses 345,925 389,396 —_ Operating loss 2,799,604 1,838,610 987,429 Change in fair value of convertible notes 504,976 — — Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 277,600 — — Issuance expenses attributable to derivate warrant liability 247,129 — — Interest expenses on related party loan 152,745 17,386 — Other finance income, net (210,675 ) (202,958 ) (372,048 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss 3,771,379 1,653,038 615,381 Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted 0.77 0.49 1.71 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 4,891,071 3,349,071 359,743





STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



Ordinary shares Additional Number of

shares Amount paid-in

Capital Accumulated Losses Total U.S. dollars BALANCE AS OF JANUARY 1,2021 359,743 1,945 6,380,403 (12,383,259 ) (6,000,911 ) Comprehensive loss — — — (615,381 ) (615,381 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2021 359,743 1,945 6,380,403 (12,998,640 ) (6,616,292 ) Conversion of Former Parent Company’s debt into ordinary shares and warrants 3,237,699 19,511 6,403,797 — 6,423,308 Stock based compensation — — 91,377 — 91,377 Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions — — 112,715 — 112,715 Comprehensive and net loss — — — (1,653,038 ) (1,653,038 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2022 3,597,442 21,456 12,988,292 (14,651,678 ) (1,641,930 ) Stock based compensation 490,015 — 490,015 Conversion of convertible note into ordinary shares 504,976 2,734 2,017,170 — 2,019,904 Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs 1,950,000 10,561 5,919,064 — 5,929,625 Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants, and warrants upon private placement, net of issuance costs 4,021,538 21,476 3,045,180 — 3,066,656 Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions — — 12,167 — 12,167 Comprehensive loss — — — (3,771,379 ) (3,771,379 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2023 10,073,956 56,227 24,471,888 (18,423,057 ) 6,105,058 )



