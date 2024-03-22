Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

22 March 2024

Admiral Group plc ("the Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday 25 April 2024 at the Company's registered office of Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Company has today published and posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report"), together with the Notice of the AGM (the "Notice"). The Company further announces that its Annual Report has also been prepared in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (“ESEF”) reporting requirements.

The Annual Report (including in ESEF format) and the Notice are now available on the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations . These documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685