Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Falcon Optimises its Interest in the Beetaloo

Falcon Optimises its Interest in the Beetaloo

25 March 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has elected to reduce its working interest in the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project (“Pilot) from 22.5% to 5%. This optimises Falcon’s interest in the Beetaloo, since Falcon will only have to pay for 5% of the costs of the two wells to be drilled in 2024 as part of the Pilot but will still retain a 10% working interest in the enlarged area of circa 72,000 acres around the Pilot and a 22.5% working interest in the remaining 4.52 million acres.

Key Highlights

The election by Falcon to reduce its working interest to 5% will significantly reduce Falcon’s cost to participate in the Pilot.

Falcon also retains the benefit of a further A$16.67m (US$11m) of gross carry that will be used to offset against the costs of the Pilot in 2024, thereby further reducing Falcon’s cost to participate.

Falcon participated in the SS1-H well in 2023 at its 22.5% working interest which created a Drill Spacing Unit (“DSU”) of 20,480 acres.

The two wells in the 2024 drilling program will create two new DSU’s totalling 51,200 acres in which Falcon will participate and retain a working interest at 5%.

Falcon’s combined weighted average ownership and future participation entitlement of this enlarged area of 72,000 acres post the Pilot will be 10%.

Falcon retains its full 22.5% participation interest in the remaining 4.52 million acres in the Beetaloo, net 1 million acres to Falcon.

Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“Falcon’s election to reduce its participating interest to 5% in the Pilot is a prudent use of our capital resources as it significantly reduces our cost exposure. Post a successful Pilot, Falcon will own a weighted average interest of 10% in the enlarged area of around 72,000 acres around the Pilot and will be able to participate in any future development of this area, whilst still retaining 22.5% interest in the remaining 4.52 million acres. This election by Falcon demonstrates our ability to optimise our interest in the Beetaloo for the benefit of shareholders.

EP 98/117 interests

Company Interest Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 77.5% Falcon Oil and Gas Australia Limited (Falcon) 22.5% Total 100.0%





Shenandoah South-1 DSU – 20,480 acres

Company Interest Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 77.5% Falcon Oil and Gas Australia Limited (Falcon) 22.5% Total 100.0%





Shenandoah South-2 DSU – 51,200 acres

Company Interest Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 95.0% Falcon Oil and Gas Australia Limited (Falcon) 5.0% Total 100.0%





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com.

About Tamboran B2 Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between a subsidiary of Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$53 billion.

