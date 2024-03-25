Hydreight Partners with American Frontline Nurses with a Network of Over 26,000 Nurses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with American Frontline Nurses, a leading advocacy organization that offers programs that improve health outcomes for vulnerable patient populations by providing them with education and resources.



American Frontline Nurses provides comprehensive education and resources to nurses, patients, and their families, enabling them to receive safe, equitable, and personalized care. American Frontline Nurses has a network of over 26,000 nurses across the United States and has helped over 8,000 families since its inception. The organization provides programming like the Smile Makers Program, Certified Nurse Nutritionist, Certified Vaccine Safety Advocate, Healthy Kids Nutrition Teaching for Parents and Foster Families, to name a few. These programs serve a wide range of patients, ensuring that they have access to the care and support they need to achieve better health.

As part of the partnership effective March 22, 2024, Hydreight will be able to target the network of over 26,000 nurses to sell annual subscriptions and add new nurses to its platform. American Frontline Nurses will also cross promote Hydreight’s offering and mission of building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States. Collectively, American Frontline Nurses and Hydreight will support and work in parallel with phase two of the Ola Digital Health partnership expansion, by onboarding nurses on an as needed basis to provide services in specific brick and mortar locations.

Shane Madden, Founder and CEO commented, “We are excited for this partnership with American Frontline Nurses, and working together gives us access to over 26,000 nurses across the US, as well as valuable education and resources to support improved health outcomes for patients. This is also an important partnership as we continue to roll out our expansion with Ola Digital Health, we can onboard new nurses on to the Hydreight platform to expedite our expansion into brick-and-mortar locations. The ANF nurse community aligns with the values and entrepreneurial spirit of our nurse network, and we feel there are significant synergies with both groups.”

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

