Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 18 March to 22 March 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,208,221 own shares at an average price of NOK 283.6563 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 18 March OSE 433,124 281.6195 121,976,170.80 CEUX 27,862 282.4676 7,870,111.20 TQEX 9,014 282.4183 2,545,718.80 19 March OSE 444,095 282.3763 125,401,910.50 CEUX 9,986 281.6123 2,812,180.05 TQEX 5,919 282.0084 1,669,208.00 20 March OSE 394,208 282.2873 111,279,918.90 CEUX TQEX 21 March OSE 393,654 285.2826 112,302,632.30 CEUX 20,644 284.9111 5,881,703.90 TQEX 9,715 284.8610 2,767,425.10 22 March OSE 431,006 286.6667 123,555,071.80 CEUX 19,385 286.8613 5,560,806.50 TQEX 9,609 286.4936 2,752,917.40 Total for the period OSE 2,096,087 283.6312 594,515,704.30 CEUX 77,877 284.0993 22,124,801.65 TQEX 34,257 284.1834 9,735,269.30 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 11,198,005 269.2867 3,015,473,578.40 CEUX 1,190,716 267.8022 318,876,359.85 TQEX 341,279 267.6526 91,344,207.15 Total 12,730,000 269.1040 3,425,694,145.40 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 13,294,092 271.5484 3,609,989,282.70 CEUX 1,268,593 268.8027 341,001,161.50 TQEX 375,536 269.1606 101,079,476.45 Total 14,938,221 271.2552 4,052,069,920.65



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 75,734,592 own shares, corresponding to 2.52% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 68,973,414 own shares, corresponding to 2.30% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584





Attachment