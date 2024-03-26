Zero Hash Secures Virtual Asset Service Provider Registrations in both the Netherlands and Poland

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading infrastructure for crypto and stablecoins, today announced that its Dutch and Polish subsidiaries have successfully received registrations as Virtual Asset Service Providers (“VASP”). Zero Hash Europe B.V. received its VASP approval from the Dutch Central Bank and Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo was authorized by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland.



The VASP registrations deepen Zero Hash’s global regulatory stack which already includes licenses and registrations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Zero Hash is the world’s leading infrastructure provider for crypto assets and stablecoins, powering groups including Stripe, Shift4 and Interactive Brokers.

Zero Hash has established a local European team and on-shore presence, including compliance staff, in the Netherlands. Leveraging its European registered entities, Zero Hash plans on receiving the necessary MiCAR license to continue to service over 740m Europeans. Beginning December 30, 2024, MiCAR licensed entities will be able to leverage a harmonized regulatory framework by passporting their licenses across the European Union.

“As a compliance-first company, trust is at the heart of how Zero Hash operates. We are pleased to expand our regulatory footprint in the European Union with our Dutch and Polish entities’ VASP registrations,” said Stephen Gardner, Chief Legal Officer of Zero Hash. “Our VASP registrations in the EU provide the platform to leverage the upcoming harmonized MiCAR framework, which we believe places the EU as one of the forefronts of the global ecosystem.”

“Partners choose us for our regulated, proven and flexible API and SDK infrastructure. Our registrations reinforce Zero Hash’s position as the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure. Businesses who want to offer digital assets and stablecoins leverage Zero Hash as the one-stop global infrastructure solution, with the ability to integrate once and secure global access,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash.

Zero Hash Europe B.V. has been granted a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684).

Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo has been granted a VASP registration by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

Zero Hash Europe B.V. is not subject to prudential supervision by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) or behavioral supervision by the The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).