Alinea Invest Launches Crypto Trading in Partnership with zerohash

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alinea Invest , the investing app built to make growing wealth as easy as texting, today announced the rollout of crypto trading on its platform powered by zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. The launch allows users to invest in crypto alongside stocks and ETFs inside the same familiar, regulated experience they already use to build long-term portfolios.



Based on user engagement at launch, the inclusion of crypto trading marks the platform’s most popular product release in the past year. This move reflects a broader shift in how younger investors are adopting crypto. Rather than turning to standalone crypto-native platforms, Gen Z investors increasingly expect crypto to be offered inside the investing apps they already trust—treated as one asset class among many, not a separate or speculative activity.

“Younger investors want access without complexity,” said Anam Lakhani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Alinea Invest. “They don’t want another app or a totally different experience just to invest in crypto. They want it integrated into the same place they’re already investing for the long term, with clear guidance and real context.”

Crypto ownership continues to grow, with more than 55 million Americans owning crypto today.1 The World Economic Forum’s Global Real Investor Outlook estimates that 35 percent of Gen Z investors allocate more than half of their portfolios to crypto.2 Data from zerohash underscores these trends, with the average investor getting younger and participation increasingly including women investors. Among mass affluent investors 18-40, 92 percent say it’s important that their investing platform offers crypto, and 64 percent say they would consider leaving a platform that doesn’t.3

To support the launch, Alinea partnered with zerohash, the trusted crypto infrastructure provider that powers digital asset trading behind the scenes for some of the most established names in financial services, including Interactive Brokers, Tastytrade, and Public.com.

“For us, the question wasn’t whether to offer crypto—it was how to do it responsibly,” Lakhani added. “Partnering with zerohash allows us to offer crypto services that are on par with the largest brokerages in the market, while maintaining the trust, safety, and standards our community expects.”

zerohash provides regulated, institutional-grade crypto infrastructure that enables consumer investing apps to launch crypto trading quickly while staying compliant, without building complex systems in-house.

“What we’re seeing is a clear acceleration of convergence between TradFi and crypto,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “Crypto adoption is increasingly happening inside trusted financial brands, with platforms like Alinea meeting a new generation of investors where they already are by treating crypto as a standard part of a diversified portfolio.”

The launch highlights a broader evolution underway in investing. Just as payments and stock trading became embedded inside everyday financial apps, crypto is following the same path by becoming increasingly integrated into trusted platforms where users already manage their money.

Crypto trading is now live for eligible Alinea users.

About Alinea Invest

Founded in 2021 by Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, Alinea Invest is an investing app built to make growing wealth as easy as texting. Designed for Gen Z and first-time investors, Alinea combines expert-built portfolios, automated investing, and AI-powered guidance to help users learn, invest, and grow with confidence.

At the heart of the platform is AI Allie, Alinea’s personal investing companion, which breaks down market news, answers investing questions in plain language, and helps users make informed decisions without intimidation. Alinea takes a community-first, education-forward approach—removing complexity so investing feels accessible, supportive, and aligned with long-term goals.

The app has been downloaded more than 2 million times, is highly rated by users, and recently raised a $10.4 million Series A to continue expanding its platform for the next generation of investors. Alinea Invest is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Alinea is available on the App Store. To learn more or download the app, visit alinea-invest.com .

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

