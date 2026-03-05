BitMart US Launches Full U.S. Operations With zerohash as Its Crypto & Stablecoin Infrastructure Partner

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart US , a digital asset platform built for the U.S. market, today announced its formal expansion into the U.S., partnering with zerohash as its regulated crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider. Founded in the same year—2017—BitMart and zerohash have each spent nearly a decade building large global businesses.

By partnering with zerohash, BitMart US is now available throughout the United States, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, unlocking one of the largest crypto markets in the world. zerohash’s licensed, enterprise-grade infrastructure allows BitMart US to meet U.S. requirements while avoiding the complexity and risk of building and maintaining its own compliance, custody, and technology stack. For zerohash, the partnership reinforces its role as the default infrastructure layer enabling responsible blockchain adoption for global platforms.

BitMart US customers will pay no commissions on trading and no fees for deposits and withdrawals for all account funding methods (on-chain transactions are subject to digital asset network fees). Crypto services are available to natural persons and businesses residing in all zerohash supported jurisdictions .

“Entering the U.S. market was never about moving fast; it was about moving right,” said Daniel Huang, Chief Operating Officer of BitMart US. “Trust, transparency, and regulatory credibility are critical to our long-term vision. zerohash gives us the infrastructure and regulatory foundation to meet the highest standards expected in the U.S. market and to serve customers with confidence. We look forward to continuing to innovate to launch more products in the US.”

“zerohash has a proven track record powering some of the largest crypto-native and traditional financial service partners,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “We are excited to continue to partner with the most established blockchain builders such as BitMart to unlock a truly global audience, for what is ultimately a global technology revolution.”

About BitMart US

BitMart US is a fully regulated cryptocurrency exchange purpose-built for the American market. The platform combines institutional-grade security, regulatory compliance, and an intuitive interface that bridges traditional finance with digital assets. The platform operates under strict adherence to U.S. financial regulations, including KYC, AML, and data protection standards, ensuring a transparent and compliant trading experience. BitMart US aims to empower both retail and institutional investors to participate in the next phase of digital asset innovation.

BitMart US Disclaimer:

BitMart US products and services may not be available in certain jurisdictions. Digital asset investment carries a highly speculative nature and may result in significant losses. Cryptocurrency prices experience severe volatility, and investors should make prudent decisions based on their financial circumstances and risk tolerance. BitMart US does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Users assume all risks associated with using the platform services.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on- and off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business and a licensed Money Transmitter operating in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and its affiliate, Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC, are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For more information on zerohash, visit the zerohash website here .

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections or any equivalent protections outside the United States. zerohash’s enablement of any asset is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.