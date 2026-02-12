zerohash Brings High-Performance Stablecoin Payments to Monad Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , a leading infrastructure platform for crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, today announced support for Monad and USDC.Monad. Monad was designed to be a high-performance blockchain to deliver fast, scalable, and cost-efficient execution for real-world financial use cases.

With Monad now enabled within zerohash’s onchain platform, partners like Kalshi, Gusto, and Public can seamlessly build and launch stablecoin-powered payment flows with the technical and regulatory complexities abstracted by zerohash. The integration expands the ability to use stablecoins for everyday financial activity, including real-time account funding, cross-border payments, B2B settlement, and emerging on-chain commerce use cases, without the operational burden of managing blockchain infrastructure directly.

“Stablecoin adoption is accelerating as is the performance and scalability of the underpinning technology,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “By supporting Monad, we’re giving our platform partners access to a high-speed and highly scalable blockchain underpinning, with our regulated, battle-tested payments infrastructure, further driving stablecoins forward as the global rail for real-time, global money movement.”

Through zerohash’s APIs and SDKs, customers can access Monad and USDC.Monad without needing to manage node operations, liquidity, custody, or regulatory licensing. This allows payment providers, fintechs, and financial platforms to launch compliant, global stablecoin products while focusing on user experience and product innovation rather than infrastructure complexity.

“Payments infrastructure needs to be both fast and dependable to support real-world adoption,” said Raj Parekh, Head of Stablecoins and Payments at Monad Foundation. “Monad was built to deliver high throughput and low latency without sacrificing determinism, and zerohash brings the compliance, settlement, and operational foundation required by serious financial platforms. This integration makes it easier for builders to deploy stablecoin payments that actually work in production.”

The announcement reflects a broader shift across financial services toward upgraded settlement rails that operate continuously, globally, and with near-instant finality.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on- and off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business and a licensed Money Transmitter operating in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company.

zerohash employs approximately 200 people globally, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina, and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections or any equivalent protections outside the United States. zerohash’s enablement of any asset is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset.

About The Monad Foundation

The Monad Foundation is dedicated to the development, adoption, and growth of the Monad blockchain network, a high-performance, EVM-compatible L1 built for high-frequency finance. Read more here . The Monad Foundation supports open-source research, developer grants, and ecosystem initiatives that push the boundaries of decentralized computing. Monad Mainnet is currently live and the apps on it can be explored here .

