Amplify ETFs Declares March Income Distributions for its ETFs

| Source: Amplify ETFs Amplify ETFs

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Amplify ETFs announces March income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF NameTickerAmount per ShareEx-DateRecord DatePayable Date
Amplify AI Powered Equity ETFAIEQ$0.150383/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Travel Tech ETFAWAY$0.024733/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETFCOWS$0.048683/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFDIVO$0.154883/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Video Game Tech ETFGAMR$0.016063/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETFGERM$0.055783/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Cybersecurity ETFHACK$0.000693/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETFHCOW$0.180133/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETFIDVO$0.152703/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Mobile Payments ETFIPAY$0.010133/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (International)ISWN$0.144873/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETFIVES$0.008793/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Alternative Harvest ETFMJ$0.055753/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETFMJUS$0.043183/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETFNDIV$0.142853/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETFQSWN$0.139363/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETFSOF$0.445773/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETFSWAN$0.191263/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024
Amplify High Income ETFYYY$0.120003/26/20243/27/20243/28/2024

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/26/2024). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.


Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com		Media Contacts:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com


This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


Tags

#ETFs