STACK Infrastructure Breaks Ground on Expansion of 100MW Campus in Heart of Silicon Valley

DENVER, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a groundbreaking and expansion of its 100MW campus in San Jose, SVY01. The 60MW data center expansion will provide critical capacity and scale to one of the largest and most desired data center markets in the world. Working alongside the City of San Jose, the expansion will also extend regional benefits through added local investment and employment opportunities.



“I’m proud to see STACK build out new data storage and compute capacity in San Jose that will help us maintain our competitive edge as our booming AI sector puts ever-growing demands on critical technology infrastructure,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Data centers play a crucial role in advancing the economies of Silicon Valley and encourage some of the world’s largest and most forward-looking companies to continue their investments in the region. STACK’s expansion of its San Jose campus demonstrates its commitment to supporting the local economy while also enabling the greater digital economy. Working alongside the City of San Jose, STACK’s continued growth will pave the way for hundreds of construction jobs to support the new development and long-term mixed-use jobs upon completion of the new facilities. In addition to its continued long-term investments in North San Jose, STACK will deliver this expansion in adherence to environmental standards as part of its responsible development practices and dedication to supporting community success.

“This expansion stands as an example of STACK’s dedication to building lasting local partnerships and stimulating overall community growth,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Operating Officer, STACK Americas. “Delivering responsible scale to our clients while positively impacting the region is paramount to our mission of contributing to a broad based, sustainable economic future.”

The expansion includes two data centers, an advanced manufacturing facility, and a parking structure, bringing the total campus to 100MW across 19 acres. Supporting a variety of cooling solutions, the campus meets the growing demand for cloud and high-density workloads. STACK is also actively collaborating with PG&E to develop new power infrastructure in the area, promoting a more reliable, safe, and scalable grid for both public and private use.

“In a time marked by the pervasive influence of technology in our daily lives, the need for data storage is experiencing rapid growth. I am thrilled by STACK’s decision to expand its facility in North San Jose,” said David Cohen, Councilmember, San Jose District 4. “I am particularly enthusiastic about STACK’s dedication to environmental responsibility in constructing this site and I extend my gratitude to STACK for their exemplary partnership. Their prioritization of environmentally sustainable practices sets a commendable standard for others to emulate, aligning closely with the values of San Jose.”

STACK’s comprehensive portfolio of data center solutions now includes 4.0+GW built or under development, with an additional 2.5+GW of planned and potential development across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, featuring multi-hundred-megawatt campus developments across 23 major data center markets, including:

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

