Lightning Motorcycle sets land speed records and delivers a world-class ride with its pure electric motorcycle

ANDOVER, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest episode of the Vicor Powering Innovation podcast explores electrification with Lightning Motorcycle Corp., a company that produces the fastest electric motorcycle on the planet. Lightning Motorcycle (Lightning) not only manufactures the fastest motorbike on Earth, but also prides itself on delivering the smoothest, vibration-free ride for the purist who just loves the riding experience.



“The bike gives you a feeling of limitless torque with no vibration, no noise and no heat – there is almost a magical feeling to it.” - Richard Hatfield, founder and CEO of Lightning Motorcycle.

Hatfield sits down with David Krakauer, VP of Corporate Marketing at Vicor, to share his story and how Lightning is able to engineer a superior motorcycle by nearly every measure.

Lightning, located in Hollister, Calif., is one of the leading electric motorcycle manufacturers in the world. Hatfield said, “The biggest challenges we face are packaging, weight and thermodynamics when competing with internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes.” Sophisticated engineering has enabled Lightning to keep the weight of their EVs at about 200lbs, the same as competing ICE bikes.

Lightning has set the land speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah and won the Pikes Peak challenge (14,115ft elevation) in Colorado, but Hatfield is prouder of the bike’s unparalleled riding experience.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Listeners can learn about today’s toughest power challenges, new ideas in electrification, creative power architectures and real-life power design challenges. Listen to the Lightning Motorcycle podcast.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. Vicor continuously advances the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense www.vicorpower.com.

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

About Lighting Motorcycles

Lightning Motorcycles manufactures the highest performing and most advanced electric motorcycles in the world. Lightning’s mission is to build world-class, two-wheel electric transportation with superior efficiency, performance and affordability to current gasoline alternatives.

Lightning is the leader in electric motorcycle technology with 18 years of design, engineering, research and development expertise. Technologies that are validated through years of rigorous testing, competition and ridden by our customers https://lightningmotorcycle.com/.

