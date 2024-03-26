TopLine Financial Credit Union Advocates for Members in Washington D.C.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 3 to March 7, 2024, as part of the annual America’s Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference, the credit union industry’s largest advocacy event.

During the conference, TopLine executives and officials, along with over 6,000 other credit union professionals, board members and Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) staff members, discussed several top credit union issues with key legislative staff members. The group met with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as members of the U.S. House and their staff. Meetings focused on expanding credit union’s opportunities to serve more Minnesotans and advocating for right-sized rules and differentiating the safe, affordable and regulated fees charged by depository institutions.

TopLine spent valuable face time meeting with lawmakers and sharing members’ stories on how TopLine provides safe and affordable financial services to help members with all of their financial needs, from buying cars and homes, saving for retirement and investing in small businesses. TopLine leaders also discussed modernizing credit union service, securing data to protect consumer privacy and improving financial well-being with U.S. Senators and House of Representatives.

“This event brought credit union champions from across the nation to discuss policies, meet with legislators on Capitol Hill, and to remind lawmakers and regulators why credit unions are Americans’ best financial partner; we put people before profits, advance communities and improve financial well-being for all,” said Mick Olson, President and Chief Executive Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “TopLine representatives spent worthwhile time meeting with our state lawmakers reminding them we value their assistance in preserving our not-for-profit financial cooperative tax status, as this is an integral part of our structure that empowers us to secure a stronger and healthier financial future for consumers.”

America’s Credit Unions is the premier national trade association serving America’s credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. To learn more, visit www.americascreditunions.org.

Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit union. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of over $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ee2490-efc5-442d-a122-0435f25ae54c