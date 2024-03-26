Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Mesa, Ariz., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapping up Women’s History Month, Aqua-Tots Swim School has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is on a mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life. With more than 150 locations in 14 countries, their trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.

Aqua-Tots Swim School was among 350 franchise brands, representing over 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

“Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it’s critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they’re considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year’s list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s survey data showed the highest rankings in their franchisees’ willingness to “do it again,” recommend the franchise opportunity to others, and their enjoyment of the organization. The honesty and integrity of the franchisor as well as the franchisees’ respect of the franchisor were also among the highest ranking benchmarks.

“I’m incredibly proud of this award,” said Jon Martin, COO of Aqua-Tots Swim School.” As a father to two daughters, I’m proud to be a part of a business that values their safety as well as any aspirations they may have of business ownership. I have watched colleagues, mothers, wives and friends take their place at the helm of entrepreneurship with Aqua-Tots, and helping them succeed as women in business is something that continues to be nothing short of rewarding.”

In addition to the Top Franchise for Women award, Aqua-Tots Swim School has received Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises award for three consecutive years, Most Profitable Franchises award in 2023, and Top Franchises Culture award in 2022.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.