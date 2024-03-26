Marex Group plc Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group (“Marex”), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.



The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Marex has applied to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “MRX”.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from:

Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling toll free at (800) 966-1559 or emailing USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Enquiries please contact:

Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates

Marex

+44 (0) 7786548889 / +44 207 856 4561 | nratchford@marex.com / RCoates@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 (919) 609-9423 / +44 (0) 7776 111 222 | marex@fticonsulting.com