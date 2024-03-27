China Reactcs to Ragnarok Origin Launch

Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok Origin launched in China on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM Chinese Standard Time (CST). The game’s publisher in China is Beijing Ruyi Jingxiu Network Technology Co., Ltd, and Chinese players can download the game through major local application markets and Apple’s App Store.

Ragnarok Origin has generated attention worldwide across Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its original storyline, enhanced graphics and background music, and upgraded systems have contributed to its appeal to the players.

After launching in China, the game proved its intensity by ranking first in both the Free Download in All Applications and the Most Popular Free Game and thirteenth in the Top-Grossing of All Games in the Apple App Store. Also, it ranked high places in the Most Popular Game of local app markets, such as second in TapTap and third in bilibili.

Leading up to the launch, Gravity hosted a pre-event on March 16 to unveil the launch date of Ragnarok Origin, introduce key features, and outline service plans to engage with players. The event was broadcast live across multiple live platforms, attracting an impressive 3.8 million viewers through nine media outlets.

Gravity said, “We are pleased by the enthusiasm and anticipation shown by the Chinese players leading up to the Ragnarok Origin launch. We remain committed to delivering the best possible experience to our players in China and beyond.”

[Ragnarok Origin_China Official Website] https://ro.ruyi.cn/

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr