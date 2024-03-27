Carahsoft and Informatica Partner to Bring Innovative Cloud Data Management to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector Distributor for Informatica, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



“Informatica is excited to partner with Carahsoft to expand the reach of our cloud technologies to the Public Sector,” said Bill Kurtz, Vice President, Public Sector Sales. “Having accurate and efficient AI-powered cloud data management is critical for Government agencies to achieve mission success, allowing agencies to securely and seamlessly migrate their assets to the cloud.”

Informatica is an enterprise cloud data management and integration platform that brings data to life. The Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ enables companies to unlock the potential their data holds, enhancing efficiency, creativity, innovation and cost-effectiveness. The platform is powered by Informatica’s AI engine, CLAIRE®, a cloud platform capable of managing data regardless of type, complexity or quantity all on a single platform.

All levels of Government face the immense task of migrating digital assets from legacy systems to the cloud. Informatica’s solutions enable users to aggregate, clean, catalog, govern and master their data at scale and support analytics efforts with reliable resources. Government agencies can achieve the transformation and modernization needed to keep pace with a rapidly changing IT landscape through intelligent cloud data management.

“We are proud to make Informatica’s innovative cloud solutions available to the Public Sector through this partnership,” said Elizabeth Savage, Sales Director who leads the Informatica Team at Carahsoft. “As the Public Sector continues its transition to cloud environments, it is critical that it utilizes the best technology available. Through our numerous contracts and reseller partnerships, we enable Public Sector customers to leverage the tools they need to migrate to the cloud securely and efficiently.”

Informatica’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Informatica team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8622 or Informatica@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Transforming Higher Education with Data Integration and Visualization,” co-hosted by Informatica.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com