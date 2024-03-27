RaceTrac Adds Java Jolt to Parkinson’s Research Funding and Awareness with 13th Annual ‘Coffee For A Cause’ Week

Atlanta, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, RaceTrac is once again proud to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) by offering ‘Coffee For A Cause’ week beginning Sunday, April 14, to help raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s research. Since 2011, RaceTrac has raised more than $8 million to support Parkinson’s research through its ‘Coffee For A Cause’ week and annual Run For Research 5K, scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2024.

All proceeds raised during RaceTrac’s ‘Coffee For A Cause’ week, between April 14 and April 20, will be donated directly to the Foundation. Additionally, RaceTrac guests will have the option to choose between adding one dollar to their in-store purchases or selecting a special one-dollar candy bar available at the register to support the cause throughout the month of April.

“RaceTrac's partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation is very personal for my family and we are so proud of the outpouring of support our guests have provided over the years, including raising more than $700,000 during ‘Coffee For A Cause’ last year,” said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac and member of MJFF’s board of directors since March 2021. “The foundation has made significant advances in the past year, and I am humbled by RaceTrac’s unwavering presence in this fight as we work together to fund research towards advances in treatments and a cure in support of patients and their families.”

Last April, MJFF researchers discovered a biomarker breakthrough , opening a new chapter for better therapies. The test can detect a key pathology of Parkinson’s disease in spinal fluid not only of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but also in individuals who have not yet shown clinical symptoms of the disease.

Approximately 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder every year, adding to a list of over one million Americans currently living with the disease, including Isbill’s father, RaceTrac executive chairman and current MJFF Patient Council member Carl Bolch Jr. Her grandfather, RaceTrac founder Carl Bolch Sr., also lived with Parkinson’s.

RUN FOR RESEARCH

In addition to Parkinson’s Awareness Month, RaceTrac’s 11th annual Run For Research 5K is returning to Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, September 14, 2024. All proceeds, including 100 percent of registration fees, go directly to MJFF’s high-impact research programs. Runners, walkers, strollers and supporters are invited to sign up at runsignup.com/RaceTrac5K .

For information on the amazing research currently underway and for additional resources and support for those living with Parkinson’s disease, visit michaeljfox.org .

About RaceTrac

