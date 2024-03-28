Correction: Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2024

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid is changing the investor calendar published for 2024 as follows:

• 30.04.2024 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 10.05.2024 - interim information for the three months of 2024;

• 09.08.2024 - interim information for the six months of 2024;

• 08.11.2024 - interim information for the nine months of 2024.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Tel. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt