Breckenridge Brewery Announces Special Denver Nuggets Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery ("Breckenridge" or the "Brewery"), a pioneer in Colorado's craft beer scene, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today an exciting partnership with the Denver Nuggets to launch a celebratory beer the ‘Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale’. This launch not only marks a unique collaboration celebrating the Nuggets' recent NBA championship triumph but also continues a tradition of beer releases celebrating everything great about the Mile High City.







"Breckenridge Brewery is thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Denver Nuggets through this special edition ale. This beer is more than a drink; it's a celebration of our shared victories and a tribute to our fans. The distinctive packaging, adorned with the Nuggets' classic rainbow logo, reflects the vibrant spirit and history of the team," said Ryan Workman, Director of Marketing at Breckenridge Brewery. "We're proud to bring a piece of the Nuggets' legacy into the hands of fans, enhancing their game day experience with a taste of victory."





Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale is perfect not just for game days, but any time fans are looking for an easy drinking light ale. The can, which features the iconic Nuggets' rainbow, evoking memories of the team's storied past from 1981 to 1993 as well as Denver's beautiful skyline, will resonate deeply with fans and citizens alike, bringing forth a wave of nostalgia and city pride.

Denver Nuggets representative, Michael Ceilley, SVP Partnership Marketing and Media Sales commented, "This partnership with Breckenridge Brewery is a toast to our team's success and our incredible fans. The Mile High City Golden Ale not only captures the essence of our team's spirit but also enhances the fan experience, making every sip a celebration of our championship."

The Mile High City Golden Ale reflects Breckenridge Brewery's commitment to quality, community, and celebration. Available throughout Colorado in 15-pack cases of 12 FL oz. and 19.2 FL oz. cans, the limited-edition offering should be a fan favorite on and off the court, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and good cheer throughout the season.

