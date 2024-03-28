Wonderful® Pistachios’ New Jalapeño Lime Flavor Joins Award-Winning No Shells Lineup

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful Pistachios today announces Jalapeño Lime as its newest fiery flavour joining Wonderful’s award-winning No Shells lineup in Canada. These spicy-but-not-too-spicy pistachios are the perfect balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt and a tangy twist of lime that offers the perfect guilt-free, great tasting snack.



Jalapeño Lime is rolling out in stores nationwide in Canada and online in 155-gram bags that are great for snacking, sharing, entertaining and using in recipes. Following its debut in the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios will be launching No Shells Jalapeño Lime in Canada at the end of March, and Mexico later this year.

“This new Jalapeño Lime flavour will spice up your shopping journey with the heat you can eat,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “In consumer taste tests, Jalapeño Lime had strong flavor appeal and purchase intent on par with our highest performing flavours, and we can’t wait to serve brand loyalists and attract new buyers with these bold pistachios.”

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavours are proven to drive incremental sales and bring new buyers into the snack nut category. In fact, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavours have outpaced category growth by three times since first launching in 2019 with Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted.

Jalapeño Lime joins a strong lineup of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavours, which includes Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue. The new flavour highlights Wonderful Pistachios’ continued commitment to spice up the snack aisle with better-for-you options that don’t sacrifice flavour or nutrition. Wonderful Pistachios, like all pistachios, are high in protein with 11 grams of protein and five grams of fibre per 50 gram serving.

To drive awareness, the Canadian launch will be supported by campaigns on social media, public relations, retail-specific programs, and eye-catching, in-store merchandising including a 72-count display alongside No Shells Chili Roasted to encourage trial.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/575c77bc-2c25-4779-8905-bdd96414bc38