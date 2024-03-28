Carahsoft Expands Relationship with Microsoft with Enhanced Access to Microsoft Azure Solutions and Licensing Programs

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Microsoft, aimed at enhancing the government’s access to Microsoft Azure and SaaS solutions.



Under this relationship, Carahsoft and its resellers are expanding our offerings to encompass multiple licensing programs to deliver Azure solutions, including Azure Commercial Cloud, Azure Government, Azure Secret and Azure Top Secret. Azure Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions enable Public Sector agencies to harness cloud technology for application development, management and deployment. In addition to Azure, Carahsoft provides access to Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Power Platform, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions for government agencies to drive operational efficiency and digital transformation.

Carahsoft is authorized to provide Microsoft Enterprise Agreements as a Licensing Solution Provider (LSP). This allows Carahsoft to deliver continuous reseller and end user training, guidance and more on the benefits of transitioning legacy applications and licenses to cloud environments.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Microsoft and demonstrate our joint commitment to serving the government sector with excellence,” said Cortney Steiner, Vice President of Sales, supporting the Microsoft team at Carahsoft. “The Federal Government is currently undertaking the massive task of procuring cloud environments and transferring legacy systems to those environments efficiently and securely. Through continued collaboration with Microsoft, Carahsoft will support the government’s initiative and deliver value through continuous education, scalability through our reseller network, and a robust Microsoft partner ecosystem.”

Under existing and this expanded agreement, government customers can continue to leverage Carahsoft’s existing robust reseller network to procure and deploy Microsoft solutions as Carahsoft continues to recruit and expand its Microsoft partner ecosystem. Carahsoft’s Microsoft partner ecosystem can support virtually all government contractual and socio-economic status stipulations Public Sector customers may require.

Microsoft’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 673-8468 or Microsoft@carahsoft.com.

