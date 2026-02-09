Dataminr Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataminr , the leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat & risk intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Dataminr’s solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace® program, making them readily available in AWS Marketplace.

The CarahCloud program offers a seamless acquisition process by combining the benefits of AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature with Carahsoft's contract vehicles. This streamlined approach enables U.S. Public Sector customers to efficiently purchase cloud solutions in AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Dataminr. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as Dataminr’s Master Government Aggregator®, managing its AWS Marketplace distribution through Carahsoft’s CarahCloud program. As partners since 2023, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with Dataminr to drive the adoption of Dataminr’s solutions within the Public Sector.

Dataminr’s solutions leverage AI to equip agencies with the essential speed, scope and relevance needed to enhance protection against cyber threats and ensure the safety of organizations, infrastructure and citizens. Dataminr’s solutions available in AWS Marketplace through Carahsoft include:

Dataminr First Alert : A real-time event discovery solution that enables Public Sector organizations to detect breaking events and extract actionable insights faster than ever before possible so they can maintain situational awareness, accelerate decision-making and respond faster – ultimately saving time, resources and lives. Dataminr First Alert provides early warnings and essential context for breaking events and unexpected risks across the physical and digital domains.

A real-time event discovery solution that enables Public Sector organizations to detect breaking events and extract actionable insights faster than ever before possible so they can maintain situational awareness, accelerate decision-making and respond faster – ultimately saving time, resources and lives. Dataminr First Alert provides early warnings and essential context for breaking events and unexpected risks across the physical and digital domains. Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk : A threat detection solution that equips security teams with real-time, actionable intelligence to autonomously detect, investigate and preempt today’s fast-breaking cyberthreats. Powered by advanced Multi-Modal Fusion AI and Agentic AI with 12+ years of historical security alerting data, Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk provides the earliest possible warnings with live-updating context to trending vulnerabilities, proof-of-concept exploitation, ransomware attacks, third-party breaches and more delivered hours or days before traditional sources.

“Dataminr’s AWS Marketplace listing through Carahsoft enables agencies to more quickly and flexibly adopt our revolutionary AI to safeguard against cyber threats,” said Matt Harrell, Chief Partner Officer at Dataminr. “Dataminr provides real-time alerts and critical information to help agencies respond faster, mitigate risks and manage threats. This AWS Marketplace listing marks a key milestone in expanding the reach of our real-time information solutions across the Public Sector.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Dataminr and AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“Dataminr’s availability in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program supplies agencies with advanced defense capabilities,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “The listing streamlines procurement, giving agencies seamless access to Dataminr’s AI-powered event, threat and risk intelligence to enhance operational efficiency. Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to delivering modern and effective real-time information solutions to the Public Sector.”

Through Dataminr’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Public Sector customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com . To learn more about Dataminr’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 214-4790 or Dataminr@carahsoft.com . Explore Dataminr’s solutions here .

About Dataminr

Dataminr is the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat & risk intelligence. The company delivers the earliest actionable intelligence on breaking events, emerging threats, and unexpected risks across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Dataminr first pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI, synthesizing text in 150 languages, image, video, audio, and sensor signals across 1M public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate real-time detection. Dataminr’s AI innovations, including ReGenAI, Intel Agents, and PreGenAI, build on this foundation by delivering Live Briefs, Agentic AI-powered context, and Predictive Intelligence. More than 100 U.S. government agencies, 20 international governments, two-thirds of the Fortune 50, and half of the Fortune 100 trust Dataminr to protect people, assets, and operations and respond with unmatched speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .