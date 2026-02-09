OpenText Names Carahsoft U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025 by OpenText, a global leader in secure information management for AI. The award was announced at the OpenText World 2025 Partner Summit and acknowledges Carahsoft’s ongoing dedication to driving partner success and collaboration.

“Congratulations to Carahsoft on being named our U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025,” said Stephanie Waltrip, Senior Vice President, Channels and Alliances at OpenText. “Carahsoft’s go-to-market engine has accelerated the scale and impact of OpenText’s U.S. Public Sector business. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s outstanding contributions and the meaningful results it delivers for our joint customers. We are deeply grateful for Carahsoft’s partnership and excited to continue driving success together.”

As OpenText’s Public Sector distributor since 2018, Carahsoft has significantly contributed to expanding the reach of the company’s information management solutions across the Public Sector. Over the past year, Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing teams executed several strategic initiatives to enhance OpenText’s impact, including:

Actively participated in and sponsored OpenText’s flagship annual conferences, OpenText Government Summit and OpenText World, increasing visibility and engagement across the Public Sector community.

Supported and contributed to Government-focused sessions, highlighting OpenText solutions aligned to Federal, State and Local agency priorities.

Facilitated strategic connections between OpenText and key partners, strengthening collaboration and expanding solution ecosystems.

Developed and executed go-to-market strategies designed to broaden Public Sector access to the latest OpenText cybersecurity, AI and digital transformation technologies.

“Being named OpenText’s U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year reinforces our commitment to providing the Public Sector with secure information management solutions,” said Justine Bullock, Sales Director who oversees the OpenText partnership at Carahsoft. “This recognition from OpenText demonstrates our sales and marketing teams’ efforts to deliver its advanced cybersecurity, AI and digital transformation solutions to Government agencies. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to strengthening this partnership with OpenText to continue driving innovation in the Public Sector.”

OpenText’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7597 or OpenText@carahsoft.com. Explore OpenText’s solutions here.

