VENTAS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



Since January 2024, shares of Ventas’ common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $50.00 per share to a current trading price of below $45.00 per share, a decline of over 10% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Ventas and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders.

Ventas shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/ventas-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.



