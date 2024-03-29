ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|25-Mar-24
|8,481
|€908.76
|€7,707,174
|26-Mar-24
|12,074
|€907.35
|€10,955,324
|27-Mar-24
|11,079
|€897.95
|€9,948,410
|28-Mar-24
|9,815
|€896.39
|€8,798,032
|29-Mar-24
|-*
|-
|-
*Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771