ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Mar-24 8,481 €908.76 €7,707,174 26-Mar-24 12,074 €907.35 €10,955,324 27-Mar-24 11,079 €897.95 €9,948,410 28-Mar-24 9,815 €896.39 €8,798,032 29-Mar-24 -* - -

*Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

