John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital, Proudly Sponsors Successful St. Jude’s Angels for Hope Gala 2024





New York, NY, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities proudly sponsored the St. Jude’s Angels for Hope Gala 2024, held on March 22, 2024, at The Rockleigh in Rockleigh, New Jersey. The event, dedicated to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was a resounding success, bringing together a community committed to making a difference in the lives of children battling pediatric diseases.

The gala, featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, and auctions, was attended by compassionate individuals and corporations, who generously contributed to the cause. Through their combined efforts, an impressive $340,000 was raised, providing crucial support for St. Jude’s mission of finding cures and saving children.

Spartan Capital reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to St. Jude’s vision, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing pediatric research and treatment. "We are honored to have supported St. Jude's lifesaving mission," said John Lowry CEO at Spartan Capital. "The overwhelming generosity displayed at the gala reflects our collective dedication to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive."

Spartan Capital extends heartfelt thanks to all contributors who joined in the mission to ensure every child thrives, free from cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their support serves as a beacon of hope for children and families facing unimaginable challenges.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm offering sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. With a reputation for in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital is a trusted advisor in the financial industry.

