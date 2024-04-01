IBN Coverage Initiated for SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC), a provider of research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



SUIC Worldwide Holdings targets investment in companies operating in the areas of Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payments, Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and global franchising. The company seeks to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services.

SUIC is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group. The I.Hart Group, a subsidiary of Beneway, currently operates 150 global chain and franchised locations under a variety of brands. It is working on integrating more successful chains to enter the U.S. chain and franchise market in all 50 states. It is replicating its successful multi-branding business model and teaming up with top U.S. real estate firms, shopping malls and associated groups in an effort to expand and achieve its target of 750 chain and franchise locations in the near future.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for SUIC Worldwide Holdings.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide SUIC Worldwide Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about SUIC Worldwide Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/SUIC

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SINOUnitedCo.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

