R1 RCM to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

MURRAY, Utah, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the results.



Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 888-596-4144 (646-968-2525 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 9123341. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

