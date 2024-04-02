Papa Johns Launches Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Platform featuring Premium Cupping Pepperoni across Menu Favourites

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns announced today the limited-time release of its brand-new Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni menu platform. This launch gives consumers three craveable ways to enjoy the premium, new cupping pepperonis from Papa Johns.



“We’re always looking for fresh ways to show up for pizza lovers and what better way to honour their pizza devotion than a lineup of cupping pepperoni menu items like no other,” says Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product. “The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is dedicated to all pepperoni fans – as we know they crave pepperoni in new and unexpected ways. We saw it in our limited-time-offerings with the Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza with pepperoni in the crust, and the Shaq-a-Roni with the increased quantity of pepperoni on the pizza. So now we’re fueling their pepperoni obsession with three new cupping pepperoni menu items."

Papa Johns NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza is an elevated, more flavourful version of the classic pepperoni pie thanks to its signature trifecta of cupping pepperoni and creamy tomato sauce, served up in extra-large, NY-style slices. And with a recipe too good to limit to a single offering, the perfect balance of these ingredients also comes together in the flatbread-style sandwich Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia.

Further bringing these ingredients to life and adding to the pepperoni party, Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites are also available, showcasing a mix of the new cupping pepperoni, classic pepperoni, creamy melty mozzarella, and a craveable garlic parm drizzle, encased in our fresh, never frozen, original dough.

The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is the latest menu addition from Papa Johns, elevating consumer cravings for pepperoni while building upon the brand’s commitment to innovation.

The lineup launched March 25 for Papa Rewards members and will be available for all fans on April 1.

More information can be found at www.papajohns.ca.

