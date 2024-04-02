NJ Pesci Joins Savage as Executive Vice President and Chief People & Strategy Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, is pleased to welcome NJ Pesci as Executive Vice President, and Chief People and Strategy Officer. Prior to joining Savage, Mr. Pesci was President and Founder of The Ovid Groupe, providing strategic guidance to help organizations and executives transform their businesses. He’s also served in leadership roles with KLAS Research, Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) and The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G).

“NJ brings extensive experience in strategy, organizational design, and change management, and a remarkable background leading substantial People organizations,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s committed to our journey of strengthening our vibrant culture, so Savage continues to be a magnet for great people. NJ’s expertise and insights will be invaluable to our shared success, as a member of our Enterprise Leadership Team.”

Mr. Pesci founded The Ovid Groupe in 2017 and led the strategic consultancy until joining Savage. He also served as Chief Strategy Officer for KLAS Research from 2021–2023, driving the development of the firm’s strategy for growing its business units and leading its new consulting business. Previously, Mr. Pesci oversaw global human resources operations at SNI – one of the leading developers of lifestyle content for television and the Internet – as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer. At P&G, Mr. Pesci led the human resources team supporting the company’s largest organizational unit, Global Supply Chain and Labor Relations.

Before venturing into a career in human resources, Mr. Pesci worked as an analyst for the United States Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. He earned a master’s degree in organizational behavior from Brigham Young University and is a member of the BYU Marriott School of Business’ Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Advisory Board.

