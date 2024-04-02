Scale Computing Approved on Climb Channel Solutions’ OMNIA Partners/NCPA and GSA Contracts

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the expansion of their OMNIA Partners/NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) and GSA contracts with the addition of Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, and strategic partner of Climb since 2020.



Scale Computing is bringing municipal institutions (governments, government agencies, and other public institutions) into a new era of computing with a solution that simplifies management, protects sensitive government data, and helps deliver smart, digital services. The agile and reliable infrastructure can replace traditional networks across any agency, any department, or any system, while reducing the high costs of downtime and system administration. Recent channel news of the Broadcom-VMware acquisition created a greater necessity across industries for Scale’s platform.

"The growing importance of the government market cannot be overstated for Scale Computing, and our expanded partnership with Climb Channel Solutions through the OMNIA Partners/NCPA and GSA contracts is a pivotal move towards addressing the unique requirements of the public sector,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-Founder of Scale Computing. "With over 90,000 agencies nationwide eligible to benefit from this program, our collaboration is set to unlock unparalleled value, ensuring that state and local organizations can access the best pricing from thoroughly vetted and proven vendors. Scale Computing has successfully served the education and local government sectors, and this expansion signifies a major leap forward in our commitment to improving public sector IT infrastructure availability and effectiveness."

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. The recent of NCPA acquisition by OMNIA Partners gives Climb’s resellers and partners access to all NCPA and OMNIA’s end user databases.

The GSA Schedule, also known as Federal Supply Schedule, and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government. MAS makes buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry.

“We are pleased to see more vendors and partners participate in Climb’s OMNIA Partners/NCPA and GSA contracts as a part of their growth strategies” said Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. "Climb leverages government contracts to deliver best-in-class security and IT solutions across government, healthcare, and education sectors nationwide. We are excited to add Scale Computing amidst a major shift in the channel, providing more opportunities to established and new partners.”

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing’s products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

