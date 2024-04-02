Aggreko Named the Official Military Appreciation Partner of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on PGA TOUR

HOUSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces it is continuing its support of the U.S. veteran population as the Official Military Appreciation Partner for an upcoming event on the PGA TOUR. Aggreko is working with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas (SCD) , which hosts THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson , to sponsor the prestigious golf tournament as the Official Military Appreciation Partner. Additionally, Aggreko will provide power and temperature control solutions for the duration of the event, which SCD will stage from May 2-5 at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.



As the Military Partner, Aggeko’s support will enable all active duty, reserve, retired, and veteran military personnel, as well as national guard, to receive two complimentary tickets per day to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Military attendees of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson will also be able to enjoy the Military Outpost, a dedicated hospitality tent located at the 7th tee. Aggreko is also sponsoring the Operation Appreciation Tournament on Monday, April 8, a separate event honoring military veterans. At that tournament, military members will have the exclusive opportunity to play at TPC Craig Ranch a month before the course hosts the PGA TOUR tournament.

“Our Operation Appreciation tournament aims to honor those who have served with a beautiful day of golf and community enrichment,” said Brad Howland, Associate Tournament Director of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. “This year, we’re happy to name Aggreko as the military partner for the tournament. The company has a demonstrated commitment to uplifting veterans not only in Texas, but nationally, and has served as the power and cooling provider of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for more than twenty years, helping us achieve our mission of strengthening children and families in our community.”

Aggreko’s support of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson continues the company’s efforts to support the veteran population. The company actively recruits from the military population, as their expertise makes veterans highly suited to become integral members of Aggreko’s workforce. Aggreko employs veterans at a higher rate than their proportion of the U.S. population, and the state of Texas has recognized the company’s efforts as part of its “We Hire Vets” campaign. Recognizing the value of community involvement for veterans, Aggreko recently partnered with PGA of America for PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of PGA REACH, and last year their veteran recruiting was highlighted by the program “ Military Makeover: Operation Career .”

Aggreko will install and operate over 45 air conditioners and 47 generators to cool and power the event from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5. The company has also provided power, heating, and cooling services for previous PGA events, including the 43rd Ryder Cup .

Members of the military can visit the tournament’s website to register for their complimentary tickets to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting veterans and open positions at the company, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/jobs-for-veterans .

