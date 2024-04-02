Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 22/3/2024 36,000 528.18 19,014,475 Monday, 25 March 2024 2,000 528.09 1,056,180 Tuesday, 26 March 2024 2,000 525.96 1,051,920 Wednesday, 27 March 2024 2,000 529.45 1,058,900 Thursday, 28 March 2024 - - - Friday, 29 March 2024 - - - In the period 25/3/2024 - 29/3/2024 6,000 527.83 3,167,000 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/3/2024 42,000 528.13 22,181,475 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,152,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

