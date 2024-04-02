Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 22/3/2024
|36,000
|528.18
|19,014,475
|Monday, 25 March 2024
|2,000
|528.09
|1,056,180
|Tuesday, 26 March 2024
|2,000
|525.96
|1,051,920
|Wednesday, 27 March 2024
|2,000
|529.45
|1,058,900
|Thursday, 28 March 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 29 March 2024
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 25/3/2024 - 29/3/2024
|6,000
|527.83
|3,167,000
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/3/2024
|42,000
|528.13
|22,181,475
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,152,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
