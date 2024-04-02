Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 22/3/202436,000528.1819,014,475  
Monday, 25 March 20242,000528.091,056,180  
Tuesday, 26 March 20242,000525.961,051,920  
Wednesday, 27 March 20242,000529.451,058,900  
Thursday, 28 March 2024---  
Friday, 29 March 2024---  
In the period 25/3/2024 - 29/3/20246,000527.833,167,000  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/3/202442,000528.1322,181,475  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,152,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

