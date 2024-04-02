Ike’s is Rollin' Up the Ultimate Munchie Fix: The THC Sandwich

San Francisco, CA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dude, so Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, that place with all the wild sandwiches, is like, totally taking things to another level, man. They're teaming up with Weedmaps – yeah, that place where you find all the best green goodies – to drop something epic: the THC Sandwich. But chill, it's not what you think, it's even better! THC here stands for Turkey, Honey, and Cheetos. Mind blown, right?

This king size sandwich is like a hug from the universe. We're talking juicy turkey, some sweet, sweet real honey, and oh, those Flaming Hot Cheetos for that crunch and kick, all melty with cheddar cheese. And it's pre-rolled with Ike's legendary Dutch Crunch bread and that crazy-good Dirty Sauce baked right in. The sandwich doesn’t have any actual THC but it's a full sesh with every bite. For primo veggie vibes, ask for it with vegan turkey.

Ike Shehadeh, the dude behind Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is totally stoked, “I’m all about love and making my friends taste buds happy. Teaming up with Weedmaps got us all inspired to get creative with the THC thing – Ike's style. If you're down to turn your munchies into a feast, this sandwich is your jam. It's wild, it's tasty, and it's so Ike’s.”

So, if you're into good vibes and epic eats, or just wanna try something that's out there, the THC Sandwich is calling your name. Roll up to Ike’s or have it delivered when you’re couch-locked using the Ike’s app or by visiting ikessandwich.com. And here’s a pro tip: Ike’s Rewards members score $4.20 off their THC Sandwich on April 20. Not a member yet? Sign up now and don't miss out!

Weedmaps and Ike’s are featuring the THC Sandwich all through April and May. It's a whole new way to celebrate 420, no lighter required. Just bring your appetite and get ready to have your mind and taste buds blown.

For the down-low on the THC Sandwich and all the latest Ike’s news, hit us up online or slide into the DMs at @ikesandwiches. Ike's isn't just about sandwiches; it's about keeping things chill, delicious, and always full of love.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates Weedmaps, a leading cannabis marketplace for consumers, as well as a broad set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses and brands in U.S. state-legal markets. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse cannabis-related products, access daily dispensary deals, order ahead for pick-up and delivery by participating retailers (where applicable), and learn about the plant. The Company also offers eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help cannabis retailers and brands reach consumers, create business efficiency, and manage industry-specific compliance needs.

The Company is committed to advocating for full U.S. legalization, industry-wide social equity, and continued education about the plant through key partnerships and cannabis subject matter experts.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote and hybrid work for eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com .

