SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants to 3 Illinois Nonprofits

CHICAGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s missions (organizations listed alphabetically):



Compass to Care Childhood Cancer Foundation (Chicago) provides free transportation for children battling cancer, ensuring access to life-saving treatment and clinical trials despite financial hardship. The initial grant was allocated to support 22 children with cancer diagnoses. The children supported by the SBB Research Group Foundation grant collectively took 194 trips to the hospital for treatment.

(Chicago) serves as a unified network of military and veteran-serving organizations across Illinois. They streamline access to support services for service members, veterans, and their families, eliminating the need for individuals to navigate multiple resources to find assistance. The initial grant enabled Illinois Joining Forces to continue its mission to support service members, veterans, and their families through their outreach and Care Coordination Center efforts. YouthBuild Lake County (Chicago) empowers young adults with education, training, and life skills for gainful employment and a better future. They offer free programs in Lake County that include obtaining diplomas, industry certifications, career readiness, hands-on experience, and facilitating transitions into careers, college, or vocational schools. The initial grant was used to cover expenses related to their wellness services, such as emergency food, eyeglasses, clothing, bus, and gas gift cards.



"We're proud to support these impactful charities, each making a meaningful difference in their communities," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

