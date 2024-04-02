Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release first quarter 2024 operating results after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13745022

The replay will be accessible through May 14, 2024.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed properties comprising approximately 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com

